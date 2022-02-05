Kings suffer Amir blow, Ilyas also ruled out

KARACHI: Karachi Kings’ pacemen Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Ilyas have been ruled out of the HBL PSL 2022 due to injuries.

“Mohammad Amir, who was nursing a side strain for the past week or so, has aggravated his back injury during the rehabilitation process and shall no longer be available to participate in the remainder of the HBL PSL 7,” Karachi Kings spokesman said.

“Amir has always been a king and the team wishes him the best in recovering to full fitness as he returns to his family soon,” the spokesman said.

Amir did not play any match in the event.

Meanwhile, the spokesman said that Mohammad Ilyas, who had a severe shoulder injury, came back after receiving treatment to bowl two overs in the last match. “The MRIs have confirmed the worst and he has been advised to rest for the next six weeks or so, and shall be leaving for his home in Peshawar tomorrow evening,” the spokesman said. “The whole Karachi Kings family appreciates his services and selflessness . . . and wishes Ilyas a speedy recovery back to his fighting best,” the spokesman added.

The franchise said that Usman Shinwari has been activated from the reserve pool of players for the Karachi Kings and will be available for selection in Friday’s match.

“The team requested PSL Player Management for the replacement and the request has been approved. Usman Shinwari has been activated from the reserve pool of players for the Karachi Kings.