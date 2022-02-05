Australia confirm first tour of Pakistan in 24 years

ISLAMABAD: Pindi Stadium will host five international matches including the inaugural Test of three-match series of the long-awaited Australian cricket team tour starting from the 27th of this month.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in coordination with Cricket Australia (CA) has revised the already scheduled itinerary of the tour according to which the tourists are due in Islamabad on February 27 and will stay in the city for the first Test starting from March 4-8 at the Pindi Stadium. Earlier, the first Test was to be played at Karachi’s National Stadium which will now host the second Test from March 12-16 .

Besides the opening Test of the series, Pindi Stadium will also host three one-day internationals and a one-off T20 match. The white-ball cricket matches will be held at the end of the Test series.

The Tests will be part of the ICC World Test Championship, while the ODIs are linked to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League from which the top eight sides, including hosts India, will qualify directly for the 2023 50-over World Cup.

According to the original schedule, Pindi Stadium was to host only one Test while the limited-overs series including the only T20 was scheduled for Lahore.

However, the PCB and CA agreed to revise the schedule to ease logistical and operational challenges as well as to avoid Pakistan Day rehearsals, which usually commence in Islamabad in the second week of March.

The two cricket boards have also agreed that the Australia Test side will complete their isolation in Australia before arriving in Islamabad on February 27. After one-day room isolation, they will hold training sessions at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

Australia's white-ball players are expected to arrive in Lahore on March 24 following isolation in Australia.After a one-day isolation upon arrival, they will integrate with other members of the side and travel to Islamabad for the first ODI in Rawalpindi on March 29 .

The tour will now start and culminate in Rawalpindi with the opening Test to be played from March 4-8 and the four white-ball matches will be played from March 29 to Apri 5. The change in the first Test venue means that the second Test will be played in Karachi from March 12-16 and the third in Lahore from March 21-25.

PCB Chief Executive Faisal Hasnain said: “We are pleased that the Cricket Australia Board has formally approved their side’s five-week tour itinerary and confirmed that their best available players will visit Pakistan for the first time in 24 years. We are really excited to host Pat Cummins and his players, and look forward to a competitive series that will comprise three Tests, three ODIs and a T20I.

“While Australia will arrive at the back of strong performances in their home series against England, our team has been playing excellent cricket resulting in our players sweeping the ICC Awards. This braces for a keenly contested series, something that the fans will thoroughly enjoy and remember for a long time,” he said.

It will be after 24 years that Australian cricketers will be traveling to Pakistan for a cricket series-though even these days some of their cricketers are busy playing Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Revised schedule: Feb 27 – Arrival in Islamabad; Mar 4-8 – 1st Test, Rawalpindi; Mar 12-16 – 2nd Test, Karachi; Mar 21-25 – 3rd Test, Lahore; Mar 29 – 1st ODI, Rawalpindi; Mar 31 – 2nd ODI, Rawalpindi; April 2– 3rd ODI, Rawalpindi; Apr 5– one-off T20I, Rawalpindi; Apr 6 - Departure.