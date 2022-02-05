Gladiators may pick Hamza to replace Hasnain

KARACHI: Quetta Gladiators are considering picking left-arm pacer Mir Hamza as a replacement for their speedster Mohammad Hasnain who was on Friday suspended after his bowling action was found illegal.

Hasnain has been suspended from international cricket and PSL.

A source in the Gladiators told ‘The News’ on Friday that they are yet to file a request for Hasnain’s replacement. They will have a few days at their disposal after February 7 and will go for a suitable replacement.

“It is expected that we will decide today which bowler should replace him,” the source said. However, he was quick to add that Mir Hamza could be a likely replacement for Hasnain. Hasnain was the key pacer for Gladiators as in all three matches he played during the ongoing PSL he bowled really well. Gladiators are in trouble and need a boost as they have won just one game of the four they have played.