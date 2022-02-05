Hasnain’s action found illegal, won’t continue in PSL

KARACHI: Pakistan’s paceman Mohammad Hasnain has been suspended from bowling after he was found to have an illegal bowling action.

His bowling action had been reported during a Big Bash clash last month where Hasnain was playing for Sydney Thunder. Hasnain, who also played three matches for Quetta Gladiators in the PSL 2022, has been immediately suspended from bowling in all cricket.

A few of his deliveries were found to be illegal as he exceeded the 15 degrees tolerance limit for a legal bowling action. The PCB had the power to allow him to feature in the PSL, but the Board did not do that.

Hasnain’s action had been tested in the ICC-accredited bio-mechanics lab at the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) last month. Initially, his action was to be tested in Brisbane during the Big Bash but as he had to arrive for PSL to join Quetta Gladiators it was decided that his action would be tested in Lahore.

The report, reviewed and verified by the CA’s independent expert, found his bowling action to be illegal, the PCB said.

“The PCB today received a formal and detailed report from Cricket Australia on Mohammad Hasnain’s assessment test, which stated his elbow extension for his good length delivery, full length delivery, slow bouncer and bouncer exceeded the 15-degree limits,” the Board said.

The Board is confident that his action would be corrected. “The PCB has discussed the report with its own bowling experts and is confident that the problem can be resolved. The PCB will now appoint a bowling consultant who will work with Mohammad Hasnain so that he can rectify his bowling action and be ready for a reassessment,” the Board said.

“Mohammad Hasnain is an asset for Pakistan and one of the very few bowlers to consistently click 145kmp. As such, and keeping his future and Pakistan’s interest at the forefront, the PCB, on the recommendation of the HBL PSL 2022 Technical Committee, has decided he will not be allowed to continue to participate in the HBL Pakistan Super League,” the Board said.

“Instead, he will use this time to work with the PCB-appointed bowling consultant to modify his bowling action so that he can apply for a reassessment and become eligible to return to international cricket as quickly as practically possible,” it added.

“As per the Illegal Bowling Action Regulations, until Mohammad Hasnain clears his reassessment, he will remain suspended from bowling in international cricket.”

Hasnain’s name was in the playing XI for their match against Islamabad United on Thursday night but he was dropped at the eleventh hour.