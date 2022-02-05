Kashmir Solidarity Day will be observed on February 5 throughout the country and in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). The valley, once considered a heaven on earth, has become a living hell for its inhabitants, and is now one of the most dangerous places on earth. In 70 years, the region has seen three wars, and there is no peace in sight. In 2019, India unilaterally decided to revoke Articles 370 and 35A which gave Kashmir a special autonomous status. Since then, many more people have been killed, and New Delhi has been using its military to make people renounce their rights. Kashmiris refuse to cave, but they have been silenced as Indian authorities cut off all their ways of communication. Pakistan must continue to raise this issue on international platforms and Indian atrocities must be curbed.

Irfan Ali Qazi

Karachi