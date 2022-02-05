Language barrier

This refers to the article ‘Learning, language and privilege’ by Kamila Hyat (February 3). The problems highlighted in the article are some of the most common issues faced by students today. It is necessary, as the article suggests, that all that subjects being taught at schools be in the students’ native languages so that students may actually learn something.
One also believes that it is important to focus on only one language – either Urdu or English – at the primary level because for students of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, and rural Sindh, Urdu is a second language as it is. English then becomes more of a burden.
Naseer Ahmed
Sawali
