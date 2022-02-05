Tricky paths

Lately, distressing scenes of stagnant sewerage water and mountains of garbage on the streets of most towns in the country have been circulating in the media. Pedestrians need to use acrobatics to walk these dilapidated streets. The resultant pollution and unhygienic conditions are health hazards. In addition, the number of stray dogs living in these piles of garbage has grown. They attack pedestrians and children.
The government should address these problems, and it should be the top-most agenda of local governments to maintain cleanliness and protect citizens.
Dr Najeeb A Khan
Islamabad
