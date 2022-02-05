Stormy teacups

This refers to the news report, ‘Nawaz Sharif’s medical report stirs political storm’ (February 2). Notwithstanding the contents of the report, there are some issues that need to be highlighted: one, government ministers are reacting to the report as though it had been submitted to them and not the judiciary. Normally, officials should not comment on things under judicial domain, for fear of being accused of trying to influence judicial proceedings.

Two, in a recent interview, Senator Shibli Faraz, passed a racist comment about South Asian doctors residing abroad, claiming that they were capable of being corrupt, while trying to raise a question on the credibility of Nawaz’s report. This is condemnable. These officials should concentrate on finding ways to make the lives of ordinary people better – Nawaz Sharif’s health should not be their issue.

Anas A Khan

Edmonton, Canada

*****

This refers to the editorial ‘Nawaz’s health’ (February 3). It is true that the former prime minister seems hale and hearty. However, it must be pointed that Nawaz Sharif went abroad with the court’s approval. All stakeholders must have been on board for his decision to leave the country.

It is futile to speculate about his return or otherwise. His future course of action will be guided by what has been agreed upon already. The claims, counter claims and accusations from both sides of the divide seem to be meant for public consumption only.

Huma Arif

Karachi