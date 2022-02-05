Over the years, Pakistan’s standing in the international community has weakened. This is because, despite the fact that Pakistan is a nuclear power, its economy is weak, and its foreign policy is murky. Its ever-worsening economic conditions have made it dependent on foreign aid and loans.
Our leadership has brought us to a point where we are always begging for money and have lost respect among major powers of the world. One wonders if Pakistan will ever gain equal footing with world powers.
Raja Shafaatullah
Islamabad
