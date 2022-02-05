Reality check

This refers to the article ‘Better late than never’ by Nuzair A Virani (February 2). The political and economic ambiance of the country is horrible. One cannot brush aside the fact that during the PTI’s regime people have been struggling. Fuel prices have soared and so has inflation. Prices of the most basic necessities have increased manifold. Despite the fact that the PTI has changed the minister of finance and economic development four times, inflation grows unchecked and foreign loans are piling. All this has overburdened ordinary people to such an extent that exoneration seems impossible. Despite this the prime minister directed his team of advisers to tell people that “there is no inflation”. Then he claims he cannot sleep at night owing to the high rate of inflation in the country. Instead of focusing on its flawed economic policies, the PTI is constantly getting involved in a blame game against the opposition. Before coming to power, the PTI shrewdly propagated its anti-corruption narrative and promised to uproot the menace from the country. However, the recent report from Transparency International (TI) begs to differ.

Moreover, one cannot deny that the PTI has made parliament redundant by bypassing legislative processes and heavily relying on presidential ordinances. Keeping all this in mind, it is safe to assume that pursuing the current flawed economic policies can only lead us to a more tormenting economic mess in the future.

Sajjad Khattak

Attock