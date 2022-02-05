Delays, delays

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) issued a notification on December 1, 2021, in which new valuation tables for immovable properties were revised upwards in forty cities of Pakistan. Due to protests from a large number of investors and realtors, however, the notification was taken back. It was also announced that a new notification of revised valuations would be issued on January 16.
On the said date, however, the FBR deferred the list till February 1. Then at the start of February, it declared that new valuation tables of the immovable properties will be re-notified on March 1. With such constant delays uncertainty and confusion have been increasing in the business community. The FBR should not delay the notification any further.
Mumraiz Khan
Karachi
Kashmir Solidarity Day will be observed on February 5 throughout the country and in Azad Jammu and Kashmir to express...
This refers to the article ‘Learning, language and privilege’ by Kamila Hyat . The problems highlighted in the...
This refers to the letter ‘Strategic ambiguity’ by Engr Bilal Ahmed . For more than 70 years, the people of Indian...
Lately, distressing scenes of stagnant sewerage water and mountains of garbage on the streets of most towns in the...
This refers to the news report, ‘Nawaz Sharif’s medical report stirs political storm’ . Notwithstanding the...
Honour killing is increasing in Pakistan by the day. The main causes of honour killing include: love marriages,...
Comments