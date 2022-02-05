Delays, delays

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) issued a notification on December 1, 2021, in which new valuation tables for immovable properties were revised upwards in forty cities of Pakistan. Due to protests from a large number of investors and realtors, however, the notification was taken back. It was also announced that a new notification of revised valuations would be issued on January 16.

On the said date, however, the FBR deferred the list till February 1. Then at the start of February, it declared that new valuation tables of the immovable properties will be re-notified on March 1. With such constant delays uncertainty and confusion have been increasing in the business community. The FBR should not delay the notification any further.

Mumraiz Khan

Karachi