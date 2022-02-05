Standing with Kashmir

Pakistan has been observing Kashmir Day since 1990, in solidarity with the people of Kashmir living under illegal Indian occupation. During the 1990s, Occupied Kashmir saw an indigenous, independent freedom movement rise up to resist occupation. While India has, true to form, labelled this Kashmiri struggle as terrorism and has consistently called it Pakistan-directed, there is no denying the struggle Kashmiri men, women and children have bravely waged on in the face of some of some of the worst brutalities unleashed by an occupying force. This year, we observe Kashmir Solidarity Day at a time when it has been almost two and a half years after the statehood of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir was taken away by the BJP government in New Delhi, and the limited autonomy granted to the region removed, and while preparations are on for the 2022 election in the new union territory, with the process to be completed after new delimitations are made by the BJP setup. Under this, it is understood, six seats will be increased in the Jammu region of the Valley and one in Kashmir.

Over the past two years, the Indian occupying forces have unleashed grotesque human rights offences on the Kashmiris. During the period after August 2019, thousands of persons including political activists have been arrested, killed in extrajudicial encounters, abducted, harassed, or subjected to other kinds of human rights abuses. The shutdown of the internet in the region has badly affected businesses as have periodic lockdowns, which prevent businesses from carrying on their activities. But, despite this, the Kashmiri people have continued to fight on.

The question is how Pakistan can continue to support Kashmir. To do so, it must gather even more support from other Islamic countries and put together a lobby group which can demand that the UN take action in the region. To some degree, Pakistan has raised attention towards Kashmir. But a louder diplomatic voice is required. At the moment though it is the Kashmiris themselves that mostly keep the flame alight. Young people continue to stage protests, despite fear of arrest and torture. The world must remember that it is the right of an occupied people to resist any way they see fit – and it is the duty of the global community to stand behind them. Be it in Kashmir, Palestine or any other part of the world where an imperialistic power subjugates the local population, we must always stand not with those who have might on their side but those whose cause is just.