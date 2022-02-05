NBFCs’ digital loans hit Rs6bln

KARACHI: Fintech-enabled non-bank finance companies (NBFCs) distributed over Rs6 billion in digital lending to more than 350,000 borrowers by the year ended Dec 31, 2021, a press release said on Friday.

The average loans size of the digitally enabled NBFCs ranges from Rs1,000 to Rs80,000 depending upon the nature of business and target market of the entities, informed Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) in the release.

SECP has licensed six fintech-enabled NBFCs, which have collectively reached out to 365,239 borrowers with disbursement of over Rs6,139 million through 858,998 loans till the end of the last year.

In 2019, up to Rs495 million digital loans were shared by only 1 licensed entity, followed by Rs1.087 billion with 2 licenses. From 2019 to 2021, the number of loans disbursed surged around 650 percent while the number of borrowers also rose from 55,528 to over 350,000. The growth rate was estimated around 1100 percent during the three years.