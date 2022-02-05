APL profit surges 208pc in July-Dec

KARACHI: Attock Petroleum Limited (APL) on Wednesday reported a surge of 208 percent in its half-year net profit on increased sales and a drop in provision for taxation.

In a statement to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), the company reported a net profit of Rs6.60 billion for the half year ended Dec 31,2021 up from Rs2.14 billion the previous year. APL also announced an interim cash dividend of Rs15 a share.

Earnings per share (EPS) of the company came in at Rs66.40/share, compared with Rs21.56/share last year. APL said its revenue for the half year rose to Rs171.77 billion, compared with Rs105.59 billion a year earlier. Other income also remained higher to Rs801.46 million from Rs534.95 million a year ago.

For the quarter ended Dec 31, the company announced a net profit of Rs4.22 billion, up from Rs660.83 million from the same period last year. During the concerned period, EPS of the company was recorded at Rs42.41/share, compared with Rs6.64/share.