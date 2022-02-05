POL half-year profit up 64pc

KARACHI: Pakistan Oilfields Limited (POL), on Friday reported a 64 percent rise in its half year net profit, with a surge in sales.

In a statement to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), the company reported a net profit of Rs10.92 billion for the half year ended Dec 31,2021 up from Rs6.64 billion the same time previous year. The company also announced an interim cash dividend of Rs20 for the concerned period.

Earnings per share came in at Rs38.48/share, compared with Rs23.42/share last year. The company said its revenue for the year rose to Rs27.86 billion, compared with Rs19.34 billion a year earlier.

POL stated that its other income increased to Rs4.71 billion, compared to Rs544.77 million during the same period last year. For the quarter ended Dec 31, it reported a net profit of Rs5.66 billion compared with Rs3.02 billion during the same period last year. For the concerned period, EPS (earning per share) recorded at Rs19.96/share compared with Rs10.64/share.