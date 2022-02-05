Numbers don’t lie

LAHORE: Statistics do not lie though official statistics are commonly not believed, still comparison of the price data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics in September 2018 with that released in December 2021, belies the complacency of the ruling elite.

The government statistics tend to show the prices at the lower side. For instance, the price of mutton is Rs1,550 per kg in big cities, but official statistics show that the price is Rs1,146 per kg.

Increase in prices is much higher than the increase in wages. The minimum wage in 2018 was Rs17,000 that has now been increased to Rs20,000. Majority of the population strives to get the minimum wage (most get less due to absence of government writ).

Price surge has been all around. Quoted prices are the average prices in the country.

First, we will have a look at the changes in food prices.

A 10kg wheat flour bag available at Rs387.39 is now available for Rs600. Refined sugar which was Rs54.35 per kg, now averages Rs91.10 per kg.

Cooking oil was retailed at Rs946 per 5kg in September 2018, now it costs Rs2,065 per 5kg. Lipton tea yellow label was priced Rs204 per 200 grams while the price has more than doubled to Rs250 for 100 grams or Rs500 per 200 grams.

Price of beef with bone priced Rs375 per kg in September 2018 has increased to Rs571 per kg now. Mutton was sold at Rs788 per kg in September 2018, now it stands at Rs1,146 per kg.

Pulse gram Rs118 per kg in 2018 is now priced at Rs188.80; moong was 114.30 per kg in ‘18 and Rs200 in ‘21; pulse mash Rs144 per kg in ‘18 is Rs244 per kg now; masoor Rs133 in ‘18, Rs207 per kg in 2021. The list goes on. The rates of salt, chicken meat and eggs have almost doubled in the past 40 months according to official statistics.

Among the non-food items the minimum tariff of electricity for consumers of up to 50 units increased from Rs2 per unit to Rs7.75 per unit. LPG price has increased from Rs1,500 per 11.5kg to Rs2,200 per 11.5 kg.

Price of petrol has jumped from Rs81 per liter to Rs146 per liter. Natural gas rates have been increased in such a way that its impact on nominal users is only 20 percent, but for each higher slab the rate multiplies.

Rates of fabric, clothing and shoes have also jumped. Prices of vegetables and fruits have been omitted as they fluctuate seasonally.

Medicines have become dearer too, and have registered the highest ever increase in our history. The clinical tests and doctors’ fees have also increased.

All the above items are commonly consumed by the entire population. The poor use most of their income on food and utilities that leaves them with no resources for other needs of life including, healthcare, education, and entertainment.

They restrict their travelling to the barest minimum due to high transportation cost. The prime minister has appealed to the 100 leading corporations to share about Rs1,000 billion they earned last year.

Perhaps he is unaware that these big corporations already pay much higher than the average salaries in Pakistan. Moreover, they hardly provide employment to 20 percent of the total workforce in Pakistan.

The lower cadre of workers serving outside the corporate sector are in real distress. They not only need a raise in salaries but many of them are looking for jobs that they lost during the closure of small industries due to Covid-19 and high cost of doing business.

The poor have no reserves, they spend what they earn.

They starve or semi starve when their income goes down or when the prices increase at a much higher pace than the increase in their incomes.

Successive governments in Pakistan lacked the writ to implement the minimum wage and this government is no exception. Common man feels more distressed because the prices in Pakistan have never increased constantly for three straight years.

And the economy has still not felt the full implications of IMF conditions. Petroleum rates are likely to increase in coming months and the fuel adjustment charges will continue to grow.

The finances of the state are fully stretched and it is seeking further loans to manage the country. The development budget has been slashed which would further increase the infrastructure deficits. Government subsidies have failed to ease the economic burden of the poor. Harder times are still to come.