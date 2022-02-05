Exchange firms offered Re1/dollar incentive for surrendering remittances

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Friday offered rupee incentive to exchange companies on surrendering 100 percent remittances in the interbank market in a push to boost foreign currency supply

“Under the (new) scheme, exchange companies would be required to surrender 100 percent of the home remittances mobilised in the interbank market and in return, they will receive PKR 1 against each USD surrendered,” the central bank said in a statement.

The SBP together with the government has introduced various policy measures, from time to time to enhance the flow of home remittances through formal channels and improve foreign exchange liquidity in the interbank market, it added.

Exchange companies bring home remittances with the help of money transfer operators (MTOs), in their accounts maintained with banks in the country. Earlier, exchange companies were required to surrender a minimum 15 percent of the home remittances in the interbank market.

To implement the scheme, the SBP has now amended its regulation governing disbursement of inward remittances by exchange companies. “Now the exchange companies shall surrender 100 percent of foreign currency received by them on account of inward home remittances, in equivalent US dollars, in the interbank market on the same day,” It said.

Since exchange companies mobilise a significant amount of home remittances, the SBP believes this incentive would likely encourage all exchange companies to bring more and more home remittances by reaching out to a wider set of remitters and their beneficiaries in Pakistan.

The SBP, in a circular said, incentive of Re1 for each dollar surrendered in the interbank market would be fixed irrespective of exchange rate; however, it clarified that the incentive would not be allowed to exceed one percent of exchange rate in case of rupee appreciation.

Exchange firms would maintain a complete record of transactions related to inward home remittances, amount surrendered in the interbank market and claims submitted to the SBP under this scheme, it added.

Remittances are a major source of income for families of expatriate Pakistanis and contribute significantly in the country’s economic activities. Pakistani workers employed abroad sent home $15.8 billion in the first six months of this fiscal year, 11.3 percent up from a year earlier.

The officials of the exchange companies welcomed this move, saying the incentive could boost the supplies of foreign currency, improve the country's forex reserves, and discourage the parallel currency market.

“We request the government that they should include the exchange firms to a programme known as Pakistan Remittance Initiative (PRI). The remittances attracted by the exchange companies can be doubled in the next three years, if the government puts these firms in this programme, and provide them same incentives being offered to banks for handling remittances,” said Zafar Paracha, general secretary, Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP).

The exchange firms provided $4.5 billion to the government last year, taking a total of $13 billion from 2018 to December 2021, he added.