Profit-taking pancakes loan-powered rally at PSX

Friday turned out to be flat for stocks, courtesy weekend profit-taking, but overall morale remained high amid hopes of an economic rebound following the IMF loan approval, traders said.

KSE-100 Shares Index gained 46.72 points or 0.10 percent to end at 45,909.65 points at Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), testing a high of 46,132.29 and a low of 45,814.64 points during the trade.

According to Darson Research, the bourse closed on a sanguine note compared to Thursday’s bleak performance.

Before succumbing to eleventh-hour profit-taking, the index gained 270.27 points in the day-trade drawing strength from reports Pakistan and China were scheduled to sign a five-year Industrial Cooperation Framework Agreement to reenergise China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, the Darson report said.

News that Islamabad would also seek rollover of $4 billion Chinese loans and increase in size of $4.5 billion trade finance facility also gave market morale a leg up, the brokerage said.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said stocks closed positive on hopes of strong financial results and rupee recovery after the expected release of IMF (International Monetary Fund) tranche.

“Surging global crude oil prices, upbeat data on higher oil, sales in Jan‘21 and expectations of positive outcome of PM visit to China played a catalyst role in bullish close,” he said.

However, late session pressure witnessed on likely surge in local POL prices and falling FX reserves, he said.

KSE-30 Shares Index ticked up by 13.94 points or 0.08 percent to close at 17,968.90 points.

Traded shares decreased 136 million shares to 192.47 million from 328 million, while trading value dropped to Rs8.89 billion from Rs10.50 billion. Market capital expanded to Rs7.851 trillion from Rs7.841 trillion. Out of total active names in the session, 158 posted gains, 178 losses, while 24 remained unchanged.

Topline Securities in its daily market review said the index largely remained positive in the first trading session, but investors booked profit in the second dragging it down to a flat close.

Major support came from FFC, MTL, PSO, OGDC, and SHEL, contributing 108 points to the index, whereas SYS, POL, MEBL, TRG, and FCCL dented it by 59 points, the brokerage said.

Bhanero Textile led the performers as it rose Rs81.75 to Rs1,171.75/share, followed by Sapphire Textile, up Rs54.50 to end the day at Rs1,044.50/share.

Nestle Pakistan ended up as the loss leader of the session, falling Rs58.33 to Rs5,650/share, trailed by Fazal Cloth, which gave up Rs18.40 to end at Rs261.50/share by the closing bell.

JS Research in its market wrap said across-the-board profit-taking eroded early gains at the apex bourse.

“Going forward, we recommend availing any downside as an opportunity to buy in the construction, exploration and export-oriented sectors,” the brokerage said in its report.

WorldCall Telecom was the volume leader with 12.79 million shares, followed by Telecard Limited with 9.68 million shares.

Other notable volume-makers included Ghani Global Holdings, Oil & Gas Development Company, First National Equities, TPL Properties, TRG Pakistan Ltd, Hum Network, Unity Foods Ltd, and Fauji Fertilizer.

Turnover in the future contracts decreased to 59.87 million shares from 97.45 million on Thursday.