Food, LPG prices drive weekly inflation to 12-week high

KARACHI: Weekly inflation increased after three weeks and hit a 12-week high during the seven-day period ended February 3, as prices of food and LPG left consumers with low spending capacities grappling to make ends meet.

Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data published on Friday showed that the sensitive price indicator (SPI) moved up 1.35 percent week-on-week and 19.53 percent year-on-year.

Analyst Sana Tawfik of Arif Habib Limited said SPI had touched a 12-week high. It was last recorded in this range on November 18, 2021, when it was 1.8 percent WoW.

The change has mostly occurred because of an uptick in the prices of dairy, poultry, and vegetables. “Going forward, there can be an impact due to fuel adjustment this month as well.”

For the last two months, food inflation has remained muted; however, if it goes up more, it could further affect inflation numbers. “Due to the base effect, inflation is at 10-11 percent, but a major uptick in prices can make it go higher,” Sana added.

According to PBS data, increase in prices of food items tomatoes (90.13 percent), chicken (10.50 percent), garlic (5.67 percent), bananas (2.47 percent), mustard oil (2.38 percent) and non-food items LPG (1.54 percent) and energy saver (1.06 percent) had a joint impact of 1.43 percent in overall SPI for the combined group.

Analyst Fahad Rauf of Ismail Iqbal Securities said the increase in prices of tomatoes was unusual at this time of the year, where generally prices stay low, which “indicates lower production”. Some serious disruption was needed in agri logistics, “a core issue”.

“We expect CPI (consumer price index) to come around 11 percent in February vs 13 percent in January, mainly due to favourable base impact,” Fahad added.

In January, Pakistan’s CPI Inflation increased 13 percent YoY vs 12.3 percent in December 2021 led by low base effect, and higher food inflation.

Head of research Mustafa Mustansir at Taurus Securities said he expected WoW outlook to increase further because fuel prices might eventually be increased in the upcoming fortnight. “Similarly when it comes to food items their prices depend majorly on the supply situation where government intervention would be key to keep prices in control,” he added.

SPI was recorded at 169.37 points against 167.11 points registered previously. During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 22 items increased, 6 items decreased, whereas prices of 23 items remained unchanged.

Decrease was observed in the prices of potatoes (6.06 percent), eggs (3.53 percent), sugar (0.83 percent), pulse mash (0.48 percent), and pulse moong (0.19 percent).

SPI is computed on a weekly basis to assess the price movements of essential commodities at a shorter interval of time so as to review the price situation in the country. It comprises 51 essential items and the prices are collected from 50 markets in 17 cities of the country.

For the quintile with spending capacity up to Rs17,732, SPI jumped to 21.46 percent YoY.

PBS data attributes different weightages to the commodities in the SPI basket. Commodities with the highest weights for the lowest quintile include milk (17.5449 points), electricity (8.3627 points), wheat flour (6.1372 points), sugar (5.1148 points), firewood (5.0183 points), long cloth (4.2221 points), and vegetable ghee (3.2833 points).

Of these commodities, WoW prices of milk, wheat flour, firewood, and vegetable ghee increased; sugar decreased, while prices of electricity and long cloth remained the same. However, on a YoY basis, all prices went up.

SPI for the groups spending up to Rs17,732; Rs17,732-22,888; Rs22,889-29,517; Rs29,518-44,175; and above Rs44,175 increased 1.54, 1.6, 1.48, 1.43, and 1.23 percent WoW, respectively.