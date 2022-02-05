Rupee broadens gains

KARACHI: Rupee extended gains on Friday aided by healthy inflows and expectations Pakistan may secure financial support from China to avoid a balance of payments crisis as well as investment pledges for other sectors, analysts said.

The local unit rose by Re1.04 or 0.60 percent against dollar in the interbank market. It closed at 174.48/dollar —the highest level since November 23, 2021, while it had ended at 175.52 in the previous session.

“Besides IMF loan resumption, people now expect some good news from the PM visit to China. Pakistan may get dollar loan or some kind of restructuring on IPPs payment from China,” said Mohammed Sohail, CEO at Topline Securities.