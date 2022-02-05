Rupee broadens gains

KARACHI: Rupee extended gains on Friday aided by healthy inflows and expectations Pakistan may secure financial support from China to avoid a balance of payments crisis as well as investment pledges for other sectors, analysts said.
The local unit rose by Re1.04 or 0.60 percent against dollar in the interbank market. It closed at 174.48/dollar —the highest level since November 23, 2021, while it had ended at 175.52 in the previous session.
“Besides IMF loan resumption, people now expect some good news from the PM visit to China. Pakistan may get dollar loan or some kind of restructuring on IPPs payment from China,” said Mohammed Sohail, CEO at Topline Securities.
KARACHI: Fintech-enabled non-bank finance companies distributed over Rs6 billion in digital lending to more than...
KARACHI: Attock Petroleum Limited on Wednesday reported a surge of 208 percent in its half-year net profit on...
KARACHI: Pakistan Oilfields Limited , on Friday reported a 64 percent rise in its half year net profit, with a surge...
KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market decreased by Rs100 per tola on Friday.According to data released by All Sindh...
KARACHI: Tech-based logistics startup Truck It In has raised $13 million funding in addition to $4.5 million pre-seed...
LAHORE: Statistics do not lie though official statistics are commonly not believed, still comparison of the price data...
Comments