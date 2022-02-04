Risky roads

There is a decades-old bridge on Taxila-Hattar Road that is approximately two kilometres from Heavy Machinery Complex in Taxila. This road is severely damaged, which may cause fatal accidents.
The aforementioned bridge is used by heavy transport vehicles (HTVs) and is always heavily jammed because of its dilapidated condition. Commuters have been facing problems along this road for years. The government needs to pay immediate attention to fixing this road.
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad
Residents of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir have been observing Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5 since 1990....
Research conducted by the International Press Institute reveals that, in 2021, 45 journalists from across the world...
Karachi was once one of the most unsafe places in the country due to it high crime rate, but after 2014, things began...
This refers to the editorial ‘Af-Pak ties’ . Since the Taliban took over Afghanistan in August 2021, Pakistan’s...
The Supreme Court has permitted the Punjab government to go ahead with it Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project....
This refers to the editorial ‘Nawaz’s health’ . It has prudently discussed Nawaz Sharif’s case and his latest...
Comments