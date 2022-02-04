Risky roads

There is a decades-old bridge on Taxila-Hattar Road that is approximately two kilometres from Heavy Machinery Complex in Taxila. This road is severely damaged, which may cause fatal accidents.

The aforementioned bridge is used by heavy transport vehicles (HTVs) and is always heavily jammed because of its dilapidated condition. Commuters have been facing problems along this road for years. The government needs to pay immediate attention to fixing this road.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad