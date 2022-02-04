Hard truths

Research conducted by the International Press Institute (IPI) reveals that, in 2021, 45 journalists from across the world were killed in connection with their work. Of these, 28 were deliberately targeted. The findings of the research show how vulnerable journalists are even in democratic countries.

Pakistan too needs to protect its journalists. Many are trolled online or go missing. For instance, Mudassar Naaru, a Lahore-based journalist, has been missing since 2018. It is high time that the government took action to ensure the safety of its journalists.

Anwar M Iqbal

Kech