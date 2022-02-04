Rise and fall

Karachi was once one of the most unsafe places in the country due to it high crime rate, but after 2014, things began to get better and the rate of crime decreased.

Unfortunately, things have taken a turn for the worse once more. In just the first two weeks of the year, eight people have been killed and 30 have been injured, while street crime too is on the rise. Yet, no one is doing anything. The government must take concrete steps to provide the residents of Karachi the peace they deserve. If not, we will never be able to actually tackle the problem.

Waseem Ahmed

Hub