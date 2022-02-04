Policy changes

This refers to the editorial ‘Af-Pak ties’ (February 1). Since the Taliban took over Afghanistan in August 2021, Pakistan’s prime minister has been continuously striving for Afghanistan’s peace and stability. He has already underlined the plight of the Afghan people at different international forums, advocating that they be provided humanitarian aid people to lift them from their miserable conditions.

Pakistan has undoubtedly made a lot of effort for the prosperity of Afghans, but, as the editorial claims, all of it will go in vain if the Taliban don’t change their policies.

Hina Morio

Larkana