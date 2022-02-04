RUDA blowback

The Supreme Court has permitted the Punjab government to go ahead with it Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project. The areas included in the plan are agricultural areas that provide food items, vegetables, and milk to the residents of Lahore at reasonable prices. Unless alternate arrangements are made, these food items are bound to become expensive, which will especially be a problem for people belonging to low-income families.
The Punjab government, besides planting trees, should come up with schemes to continue the production and supply of food items for the overpopulated capital of the province.
Dr Najeeb A Khan
Islamabad
