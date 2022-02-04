Government’s dilemma

This refers to the editorial ‘Nawaz’s health’ (February 3). It has prudently discussed Nawaz Sharif’s case and his latest medical report that was submitted to the court. The report is being discussed extensively by the media and has been criticised by the government’s spokespersons. This scenario highlights the fact that medical reports can be manipulated by anybody. We have seen how bottles recovered from Sharjeel Inam Memon’s hospital room – which was to be a ‘sub-jail’ for him – were tested and reported to be ‘honey and oil’. In the light of such cases, Punjab’s government authorities that prepared the report that allowed Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad must be taken to task.
The prime minister expressed his doubts about Nawaz Sharif’s illness as soon as he saw the way Nawaz climbed the aircraft’s stairs. The PTI government has already wasted three and half years in criticising Nawaz Sharif’s for staying in the UK beyond the four weeks that were allowed as though it were the biggest problem facing the country. As the editorial points out, it seems as though the PTI is afraid that Nawaz may prove to be dangerous in the upcoming elections. It is high time that the government stopped worrying about Nawaz Sharif and acted for the betterment of people, as advised by the editorial.
Mukhtar Ahmed
Karachi
