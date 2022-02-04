Many cities in Pakistan have become unmanageable because of rapid population growth and a poor state of the economy. The PTI-led coalition government has been unable to prevent the federal capital from growing irrationally and haphazardly. It has, like many others, already sprawled far beyond limits. Islamabad is now marked by extraordinary contrasts between those with an abundance of wealth and those who are extremely poor. Most of the population lives in decaying inner-city slums, but it seems that the government and city management couldn’t possibly care less about these problems.

A huge percentage of the country’s population lives in abnormal conditions. Many of today’s school-going children play on dusty streets near open sewers, and no one is bothered enough to the improve quality of life of such ill-fated people.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad