Violation of Code of Conduct: ECP orders ouster of Gandapur from DIK

ISLAMABAD: In a rare development of its nature, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has ordered the forcible ‘ouster’ of the ruling party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA and Federal Minister Ali Amin Gandapur from Dera Ismail Khan (DIK) district during the second phase of local bodies elections in Khyber Pakhtun-khwa.

According to the notification issued here, the ECP has written to the Chief Secretary and Inspector General (IG) of Police of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to remove Federal Minister Ali Amin Gandapur from DI Khan district.

The three-member ECP bench will resume proceedings with regards to the federal minister on February 04 here for initiation of proceedings under Section 234 sub-section 4 of the Elections Act against him for violation of the Code of Conduct.

The ECP said that in order to ensure compliance with the Code of Conduct and implementation of Section 181 of the Local Council Election Act 2017, Ali Amin Gandapur in any constituency, wherein the second phase of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) local bodies elections including Dera Ismail Khan are being held, should not be allowed to enter.

The order said that in case of trespassing, the federal minister should be forcibly expelled from the district immediately. The order is for strict compliance, the notification says. This is not the first step taken by the ECP against the federal minister during the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa local bodies elections: During the first phase, in December, the ECP had imposed a fine of Rs50,000 on Ali Amin Gandapur for violating the Code of Conduct.

The ECP even warned him that in case of repeated violation of the Code of Conduct, disqualification proceedings could be initiated against him. Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, the other day, said that this case would be made an example so that the elections law and the Code of Conduct is strictly followed.

It may be recalled that during the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) elections in July 2021, Ali Amin Gandapur was banned by the ECP from participating in election rallies and speeches. During his speeches at various public gatherings in AJK, the minister had announced development packages worth billions of rupees and also made offensive and provocative remarks.