Plots given in ICT since 1980: PIC directs CDA to provide list of journalists

ISLAMABAD: The Press Information Commission (PIC) has directed the CDA to provide to a citizen a list of journalists and media workers who have been allocated residential plots in different sectors of Islamabad since 1980.

The information sought by the appellant was to a) Provide complete certified copies of the rules and procedure about the plot quota for journalists and media workers in Islamabad.b) Provide a complete list of journalists and media workers who got plots under their respective quota or under any other law or orders/ directives of the higher authorities in different sectors of Islamabad from 1980 to date. c) Provide detailed information about land provided to the National Press Club (NPC) in sector F-6/1. d) Provide documents and information about handing over the 3,000 sq yards property to the Trust (National Press Club) by the CDA through letter No. CDA/ PLW-LS.1 (17)/ F6/08/407 dated 18-08-2008. e) Provide details/documents about the approval of this property and under which law the land/property was handed over to the NPC and who approved the plan. f) Provide information/documents about the financial, technical, and developmental or any other kind of assistance provided to the NPC from the CDA g) Provide detailed information /documents about the agreement between the CDA and NPC).

According to the PIC order dated February 2, in response to the notices and hearings held at the Commission, the CDA shared information but did not provide to the applicant the complete list of journalists and media workers who got plots in different sectors of Islamabad since 1980.

The Press Information Officer of the government informed the Commission that the matter has been referred to the relevant quarters for the provision of record/ information under the provision of the Right of Access to Information.

The applicant, however, showed his dissatisfaction over the CDA’s response and requested to be provided with the requisite information as indicated in his application dated Sept 1, 2021. On September 23, 2021, counsel for the CDA attended the hearing and sought one week to provide the required information. However, it was never done.

After having been approached by the applicant, the commission held on Feb 2 that the “list of Journalists and media workers, who got plot under their respective quota or under any other law or orders/ direction of higher authorities in different sectors of Islamabad since 1980 to date” is public information under the provisions of the Act, 2017.

While allowing the appeal, director EM – I (West) & director (East), CDA were directed to provide the Appellant a certified list of journalists and media workers, who got plots in Islamabad since 1980. “This list be provided at the earliest but not later than seven working days of the receipt of this order, with intimation to this office,” the PIC order read.