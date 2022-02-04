PM terms LG system guarantor of national development

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said that effective and functional local government system is the guarantor of national development.

He emphasized that most of the problems of the people could be solved at their doorstep through active local government system. PM Imran expressed these views while presiding over a meeting on upcoming local bodies elections in Punjab.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the purpose of local government system is to transfer power to lower level. He stressed that for the success of this system it is necessary that all sections of the society especially women, youth, farmers and businessmen be given equal representation.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers, Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Shafqat Mehmood, Khusro Bakhtiar, Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry, Hammad Azhar and Special Assistant Dr Shahbaz Gill. Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and provincial ministers, Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Khan, Muhammad Basharat Raja and Mian Mahmood Rasheed attended the meeting via video link.

Meanwhile, the prime minister paid glowing tributes to the security forces that had repulsed terrorist attacks in Panjgur and Naushki areas of Balochistan. In a tweet, PM said, “We salute our brave security forces who repulsed terrorist attacks against security forces' camps in Panjgur & Naushki, Balochistan. The nation stands united behind our security forces who continue to give great sacrifices to protect us”.