Friday February 04, 2022
National

SIDB retrieves land in Khalabat

February 04, 2022

PESHAWAR: The Small Industries Development Board (SIDB) on Thursday carried out an operation and retrieved the land at the Small Industrial Estate Khalabat in the Haripur district of the Hazara division. A press release issued by the SIDB said the action was taken under instructions from Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Industries and Commerce Abdul Karim Khan.

