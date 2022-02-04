FBR seals six mega stores over POS issue

PESHAWAR: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) sealed six mega stores for failing to install the Point of Sale (POS) app on their system and connecting their system to the FBR for tax collection.

A statement issued here on Thursday said that the FBR team led by Assistant Commissioner Syeda Maimona during an action sealed six mega stores on the Nasir Bagh Road, Warsak Road and Tehkal Bala.

Another team also sealed a pharmacy near Pishtakhara and other stores on Ring Road. The statement said these businesses had been issued reminders and were fined for not complying with the FBR directives of installing the app for tax collection. The FBR regional tax office asked the tier-1 retailers to connect their POS with the FBR system. It said that installation of the POS system was a legal requirement and violators could face heavy fines and closure of their businesses.