FBR seals six mega stores over POS issue

PESHAWAR: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) sealed six mega stores for failing to install the Point of Sale (POS) app on their system and connecting their system to the FBR for tax collection.
A statement issued here on Thursday said that the FBR team led by Assistant Commissioner Syeda Maimona during an action sealed six mega stores on the Nasir Bagh Road, Warsak Road and Tehkal Bala.
Another team also sealed a pharmacy near Pishtakhara and other stores on Ring Road. The statement said these businesses had been issued reminders and were fined for not complying with the FBR directives of installing the app for tax collection. The FBR regional tax office asked the tier-1 retailers to connect their POS with the FBR system. It said that installation of the POS system was a legal requirement and violators could face heavy fines and closure of their businesses.
LAHORE: Water and Sanitation Agency has asked its field officers to take strict action against illegal water...
KABUL: Ten miners died in Afghanistan after being trapped underground when a coal mine collapsed in the northern...
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said that effective and functional local government system is the...
PESHAWAR: The Small Industries Development Board on Thursday carried out an operation and retrieved the land at the...
LAHORE: Women’s Action Forum condemned the murder of Pastor William Siraj and the injuries suffered by Rev Patrick...
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Air Force on Thursday conducted a National Air Defence exercise focusing on the integrated...
Comments