17 units revived in Gadoon Amazai Estate

PESHAWAR: Seventeen industrial units have been revived at the Gadoon Amazai estate while new industries are also keen to set up their businesses.

According to a press release issued on Thursday, Gadoon Amazai, once considered as a graveyard for industries, has been remarkably restored in yesteryears, with the establishment of new industrial units through adding several mega projects by national and international business groups despite challenging times.

Abdul Karim Khan, Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Industries and Focal Person of the provincial government on investments, told industrialists in Gadoon Amazai that among the top priorities of the provincial government was to attract investment in the industrial sector of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said the government while keeping its commitment towards improving the industrial infrastructure of the zone through KPEZDMC, had rehabilitated and improved the infrastructure by investing around half a billion towards provision of roads, drainages and provision of electricity to the existing and upcoming industrial units. The release said that with this surge of activity, around 1000 direct employment opportunities were generated. In new businesses, projects are being set up in dairy and food processing, plastic, and steel fabrications.

Owing to colonization drive run by KPEZDMC, many plots that were earlier lying vacant, are now being actively pursued for setting up on new industrial ventures, and their impact on economic and social uplift of the proximity will appear within next 12 months upon their commercial production.

Javed Iqbal Khattak, CEO KPEZDMC, also rebutted concerns on speculations circulating regarding the suspension of gas supply. He informed that reduction in gas supply was a seasonal phenomenon and is witnessed across the county due to cold weather and high demand for gas in domestic use.

Abdul Karim Khan also appreciated KPEZDMC for making a fruitful impact during the month of January in Dubai Expo 2020, wherein investors, particularly from Pakistani diaspora, showed keen interest, and even signed MoUs to bring foreign investment and new technologies to the province of KP.