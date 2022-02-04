KP govt committed to promoting higher education: CM

MINGORA: A total of 330 graduates were awarded degrees and gold medals at

the second convocation of the University of Swat on Thursday.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was the chief guest who awarded degrees and gold medals to the graduates of BS, MS, MA, MSC, M.Phil and PhD. About 109 students received gold medals amid applause from the participants.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said that the promotion of the higher education sector on modern lines was one of the top priorities of the incumbent government and steps were also being taken to strengthen the existing institutions across the province.

“Work is in progress on a number of projects for establishing new colleges and universities throughout the province, including Swat and Malakand Division,” he said while addressing the second convocation of the University of Swat.

He added that a special technology zones were also being established in order to impart higher education in accordance with the needs of modern-era as well as to impart modern skills to students to ensure their employability in the market.

He further said that a special technology zone of international standard had been established in Hazara Division whereas such special technology zones would be established in the South Region, Malakand and Mardan regions as well.

The chief minister said that strengthening the University of Swat was his longstanding desire, which was now being fulfilled. “The first phase of the construction work of the project has been completed and work will soon be started on the second phase as well,” he said, “Unfortunately, pace of construction work on the project had been very slow but now it has been geared up and first phase completed.”

He informed that progress was also underway on other projects, including campuses of Agriculture University, Engineering University, Women University and Veterinary University. “These projects on completion will open a new era of educational development in Malakand Division,” he added.

He urged upon graduates to excel in practical life and play their role in national development. While paying tributes to the parents of graduates, the chief minister said,” the real credit of the completion of the educational career goes to the parents of graduates who have gone all out to provide a conducive environment of learning to their children.”

The chief minister also congratulated vice-chancellor and his entire team and said that the university had achieved a lot in the shortest time period under the dynamic leadership of the incumbent administration.

He urged upon university administration to pay special attention to have liaison between the university and relevant industries with special focus on capacity building by utilizing information technology in an effective manner. Earlier, Vice-Chancellor Professor Hassan Sher briefed the chief minister about the ongoing projects in the university and about the issues being faced by the administration.