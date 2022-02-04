Economic stability does not come from IMF loans: Sherry

ISLAMABAD: PPP Parliamentary Leader in the Senate Sherry Rehman has said the economic stability does not come from IMF loans.

Commented on the finalization of the IMF loan, she said previous governments also took loans from the IMF, but the IMF did not have such a staggering influence over Pakistan’s economic policies. “The last three and a half years of the PTI government will become a historic case study on failed economic policies that led to skyrocketing inflation and impossible debt,” she said.

She said instead of taking responsibility for the state of the country, the government continues to blame the opposition as a distraction tactic to hide the daily price bombs and debt this country has amassed. She said Pakistan’s total debt is Rs 50.5 trillion and over Rs 20.7 trillion have been added by the PTI government which accounts for a 60% increase.

She said $1 billion loan that is fuelling the government’s self-congratulatory media tour will cost the people of this country billions of rupees in taxes. Inflation has been on a steady rise throughout this financial year and for the month of January, inflation stood at a harrowing 13%, the highest in 24 months. Despite this, she said, the government has passed the mini-budget bill which will tax a myriad of essential goods to the tune of 17% and further exacerbate the plight of people who are already struggling to afford basic amenities such as food, fuel and medication.

She said for the month of January, food inflation was recorded at 13.3% in cities and 11.8% in villages, while non-food inflation was recorded at 12.8% and 13.9% respectively. The fuel price has increased by a massive 32% in this financial year. She said the year-on-year price of cooking oil has soared by 54%, pulses by 41% and electricity by 56%. “Even the price of Paracetamol has been increased by 5% by the DRAP,” she said.

She said what this government fails to comprehend is that the economic stability does not come from IMF loans but from progressive economic policies which, due to its incompetence, the government does not have. She said the future of the State Bank of Pakistan is shrouded in ambiguity and it seems as though people will have to look to the IMF to implement economic policies.