Punjab cabinet panel okays investment in Ruda industrial zones

LAHORE: A number of important decisions were taken in a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Legislative Business, chaired by Punjab Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Basharat Raja, here on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Ministers Rai Taimur Bhatti, Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed and the secretaries concerned. The committee approved investment in Ravi Urban Development Authority (Ruda) industrial zones. The decision allows Ruda to enter into an agreement with a Saudi investor for investment in industrial zones 2A and 3A under Ruda. The committee allowed the Excise and Taxation Department to enter into an agreement with the Pakistan Post for the delivery of vehicle number plates and registration documents through post office for the convenience of the applicants. The meeting approved transfer policy of the Special Education Department and sale of 15,000 metric tons of wheat to GB.

Basharat expressed satisfaction over the fact that the sale of wheat would not affect the food reserves for Punjab. The committee approved the Punjab Aquaculture Development Corporation Act 2021. Approval was given to the Department of Education to assist in the door-to-door survey of the BISP. The constitution of the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) for promotion to grade 19 in the Punjab Institute of Language Arts and Culture (PILAC) was sanctioned during the meeting.