Comstech announces award winners of year 2021

Islamabad: Comstech-the OIC Ministerial Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation Thursday announced biennial award winners of year 2021 in nine categories. This year Comstech awarded two lifetime achievement awards in the fields of Biology and Chemistry.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ashraf, Pro Rector, Professor, Institute of Molecular Biology and Biotechnology, The University of Lahore won the lifetime achievement award in Biology. Ali A. Mosavi-Movahadi, Institute of Biochemistry and Biophysics, University of Tehran, Shiraz, Iran won the Comstech lifetime achievement award in Chemistry. Shah Fahd of Department of Agronomy, The University of Haripur, Kyhber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan won Comstech Young Researcher Award. The Comstech Award for best scientific book won by Esmael Ghavanloo, Associate Professor, Shiraz University, Shiraz, Iran, and the Comstech Award for best patent won by Azrul Azlan Hamzah, Institute of Microengineering and Nanoelectronics, Universiti Kebangsaan, Malaysia.

Fahad Alsohime, King Saud University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia won Comstech Award for best research paper in Biology, whereas the comstech award for best research paper in Chemistry won by Mustafa Kemal Beyazit, Sabanci University, Nanotechnology Research and Application Centre, Tuzla, Istanbul, Turkey.

Comstech Award for best research paper in mathematics received by two scientists, Hala El Saka, Damietta University, New Damietta, Egypt, and Khondoker Nazmoon Nabi, Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology, Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Comstech Award for best research paper in Physics won by Mohd Ikmar Nizam Bin Hj. Mohamad Isa, Faculty of Science and Technology, Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia, Negeri Sembilan, Malaysia.

Comstech Awards are conferred biennially in Basic Sciences and in Excellence in Science and Technology to recognise the outstanding research work carried out by scientists who are citizens of, and working in, OIC member states. Each award carries a certificate, shield of honour and a cash prize.

The awards will be presented to the winners by the President of Islamic Republic Pakistan/chairman Comstech during the forthcoming General Assembly meeting of Comstech to be held in Islamabad.