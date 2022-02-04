Five gunned down over property dispute in ICT

ISLAMABAD: Five people were killed and two injured in gun battles at two different locations, Anguri Road and Sairi Chowk, due to property disputes on Thursday evening. The police shifted dead bodies and wounded persons to Poly Clinic and started efforts to hunt the attackers down.

A group of attackers, equipped with lethal weapons, opened firing at vehicles of Raja Nasir Hanif, Adnan, Gul Zaman, Imran Saeed and Haroon Qadeer and killed them on the spot while, Zeeshan and Qurban sustained bullet injuries. The people, who were killed in shoot out, were involved in killing of 17-year-old son of Raja Nadeem last month. The accused were on bail when killed. Police high ups reached the scene and cordoned off the area but could not get any of the shooters. The police said that the attackers have been identified and would be arrested within 48 hours.