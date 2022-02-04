MYJC to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day on 5th

ISLAMABAD: The Milli Yek Jehti Council (MYJC), an alliance of religious parties from different schools of thought, announced to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5 (tomorrow) to pledge support to people of the Illegal Indian-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).
Addressing a press conference here, the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Central Naib Ameer and MYJC leader Mian Muhammad Aslam said the Council will organize protest rallies and seminars across the country for solidarity with oppressed Kashmiris. “A public meeting would be held in sector G-9. We want to tell that IIOJK people are not alone in their struggle and we will continue our moral, political and diplomatic support for their right to self-determination." . “The Occupied Kashmir cannot be freed by just changing the name of Kashmir Highway to Sri Nagar Highway,” he maintained.
