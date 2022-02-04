Rabbani against privatisation of power distribution companies

ISLAMABAD: Former Chairman Senate Senator Mian Raza Rabbani asked the government to stop the privatization of the electricity distribution companies and thermal power stations.
“The government should reduce payments to independent private power houses and also lift the ban on recruitment of electricity workers in place for more than five years,” he said Thursday, adding that protection of electricity field staff during the performance of their official duties should be ensured immediately.
He urged the government to immediately withdraw The Essential Services Act and allow trade union activity which is a right guaranteed under the Constitution, 1973. “The Government should stop the retrenchment of workers under one pretext or the other,” he said. “The government should check constant price hike of essential commodities and bring to book the profiteers and hooters.”
He said the electricity tariff, petrol and prices of essential commodities have made life pathetic for the poor. “They are forced to withdraw their children from school and cannot afford a square meal in the day, forcing them to commit suicide.”
