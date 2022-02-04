Hybrid war imposed on Pakistan, its target human mind: Alvi

LAHORE: Hybrid war has been imposed on Pakistan and its target is human mind, Dr Arif Alvi, the President of Pakistan, said at the 28th Annual Gold Medal Ceremony organised by the Tehreek-e-Pakistan Workers Trust in recognition of the great services of Tehreek-e-Pakistan workers at the Aiwan-e-Karkunan Tehreek-e-Pakistan.

In his address, the President, Arif Alvi, said today we are breathing in the open air thanks to the struggle of these workers. "The efforts of Ideology Pakistan Trust and Tehreek-e-Pakistan Workers Trust are commendable as they hold this event every year to remind us that Pakistan is a great blessing and it should be valued. The workers who took part in the establishment of Pakistan movement sacrificed their body and mind for this country.

He said that every member of the society has to play his role for nation building. Today the world is changing rapidly and we have to keep pace with it and adapt ourselves to these changes.

"Sir Syed Ahmad Khan said acquire knowledge. Allama Muhammad Iqbal gave his special lectures which were mostly in English language and addressed to the whole world. He also attracted Muslims to spirituality. Quaid-e-Azam understood the political aspects of this movement very closely. Then gradually the reality began to emerge and the conclusion drawn by the Muslims was confirmed by the prejudiced attitude of the Hindus. After the adoption of the Pakistan Resolution in 1940, the destination was decided. The present situation in India has proved the legitimacy of the ideology of Pakistan or two nation theory."

He said that the workers of Tehreek-e-Pakistan and these organizations are carrying forward our history, we should preserve our history. "Pakistan will soon find a unique place in the world and its traces are beginning to be seen.” In his address, Shahid Rashid of Tehreek-e-Pakistan Workers Trust asked the government to issue special stamps and commemorative coins. “Arrangements should be made in all cities, towns and villages to display pictures and films related to the freedom struggle,” he added. “Through today’s national event, we also appeal to TV channels, newspapers, magazines and social media to highlight the sacrifices and achievements made by Muslims in India during the struggle for independence.”

Workers of Tehreek-e-Pakistan including Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman, Prof. Dr. Munir-ud-Din Chughtai, Irshad Ahmad Haqqani, Malik Ghulam Qadir, Hidayatullah Sufi, Chaudhry Muhammad Owais, Syed Muhammad Wajiha Al-Sima Irfani, Hazrat Khawaja Muhammad Yar Faridi, Dr. Fariduddin Qadri, Syed Nadir Ali Shah Gilani, Abdul Ghafoor Janbaz, Mian Muhammad Yusuf, Mirza Shujauddin Baig, Mirza Shujauddin Baig, Maulana Zahoor Ahmad Bagwi, Syed Qasim Mahmood, Muhammad Usman Butt, Muhammad Ilyas Lodhi, Sheikh Muhammad Iqbal Sheikh Fazluddin, Alhaj Malik Muhammad Anwar Khan and Mian Abdul etc were awarded gold medals.