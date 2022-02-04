Sindh Assembly to convene on Feb 11

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has summoned the Sindh Assembly on February 11. The legislature will convene at 3pm on February 11. A notification to this effect was issued on Thursday. On Wednesday, the three large opposition parties in the assembly — Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan and Grand Democratic Alliance — had submitted a requisition to summon the legislature.
