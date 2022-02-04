 
Friday February 04, 2022
Karachi

Sindh Assembly to convene on Feb 11

By APP
February 04, 2022

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has summoned the Sindh Assembly on February 11. The legislature will convene at 3pm on February 11. A notification to this effect was issued on Thursday. On Wednesday, the three large opposition parties in the assembly — Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan and Grand Democratic Alliance — had submitted a requisition to summon the legislature.

