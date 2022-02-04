Couple found dead in Manzoor Colony

The bodies of a couple were found at their house in Karachi’s Manzoor Colony on Thursday. According to police, the bodies were found at the first floor of a residential building in Manzoor Colony within the limits of the Baloch Colony police station.

Upon receiving the information, police and rescue workers reached the property and transported the casualties to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for autopsies. The victims were identified as 55-year-old Saifullah, son of Bashir, and his wife Amna, 50.

Quoting initial investigations, police said the woman’s throat had been slit with a sharp material and the man’s body was found hanging from a ceiling fan. Police suspect that Saifullah first killed his wife and then committed suicide by hanging himself with the fan.

Police also seized the sharp material used in the murder. The couple are survived by their seven children – five daughters and two sons. Police said the elder children were on their work when the incident took place while the younger ones were at a seminary.

The bodies were discovered after Amna’s brother arrived at their house and did not get any response. Later, he and sone neighbours broke open the gate and found the bodies. Police said the deceased man was a driver by profession. Further investigations are under way.