Four perish, three injured in road crashes

Four people lost their lives and three others were injured in separate road accidents in the city on Thursday. A 24-year-old youth, Saeed Gul, son of Gulbahar, was killed in Gulshan-e-Iqbal after a speedy vehicle hit his motorcycle. The body was moved to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for an autopsy.
Police said the deceased was a resident of the Sohrab Goth area. A case has been registered and investigations are under way. In Shah Latif Town, two men riding a motorcycle were injured after being hit by a speedy vehicle near the Murghikhana stop. They were shifted to JPMC for medical treatment where 22-year-old Siraj succumbed to his injuries and Tariq, 28, received treatment. The deceased youth lived in the Malir area.
In another accident, three people were injured after an unidentified vehicle hit a rickshaw in the Jamshed Quarters area. The casualties were taken to the Civil Hospital, Karachi, for medical treatment where 60-year-old Farzand Masih succumbed to his injuries. He was a resident of Nazimabad.
The other two injured men were identified as 55-year-old Jamshed, son of Ilmuddin, and Pervez, 70. Meanwhile, a teenager, Haris, 15, son of Kaleem Khan, was killed after an unidentified vehicle hit him while he was riding a motorcycle in the Orangi Town area. The body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.
Man injures former wife, daughter A man shot and injured his former wife and daughter in Karachi’s Manghopir locality on Thursday. Police said the incident took place at a house located in Mari Goth in the Manghopir area. A man, Junaid, informed police that his sister, Shabana, had got a divorce from her then husband Shahjahan through court three months ago and she had been living with her parents since then. Junaid alleged that Shahjahan arrived at the house and escaped after shooting Shabana and her 11-year-old daughter Bisma.
