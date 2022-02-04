Cop jailed for six months for shouting insults in court

A District East judicial magistrate on Thursday sentenced an Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell inspector to six months’ imprisonment for causing an interruption in court proceedings and shouting insults, thereby failing to maintain the decorum of the court.

Inspector Fida Hussain had been issued with a show-cause notice in relation with the criminal case registered at the Brigade police station. The court observed that the police inspector used inappropriate words instead of replying to the show-cause notice issued under Section 228 of the Pakistan Penal Code read wih Section 476 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The magistrate observed that the law enforcer had intentionally shouted insults and caused an interruption to the court proceedings. Also, the cop was reluctant to maintain the courtroom decorum. The court, keeping in view of the contemptuous behaviour of the police officer, jailed him for six months and also imposed a fine of Rs3,000 on him.