Covid claims 20 more lives as 1,733 new cases emerge in Sindh

The novel coronavirus claimed 20 more lives in Sindh, with 14 patients dying in Karachi alone, in 24 hours (February 2), bringing the death toll to 7,869 in the province. Another 418 patients were said to be under treatment at hospitals across Sindh. The condition of 380 of them was said to be critical, while 41 were on life support.

One patient died in Hyderabad, Matiari and Jacobabad each, said Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily Covid-19 report on Thursday. He said 1,733 new cases emerged when 15,863 tests were conducted, which constituted an 11 per cent positivity rate.

So far 7,622,628 tests have been conducted in Sindh, against which 545,248 cases have been detecting. Of them, 89.9 per cent or 490,270 patients have recovered, including 447 overnight.

Shah said that currently 47,109 patients were under treatment: 46,648 in home isolation, 43 at isolation centres and 418 at hospitals. Of the 1,733 new cases, 1,028 were detected in Karachi, including 274 in District East, 252 in District Malir, 170 in District South, 168 in District West, 113 in District Korangi and 51 in District Central.

Hyderabad reported 357 new cases, Jamshoro 45, Sukkur 33, Tharparkar 29, Matiari 27, Sujawal 25, Mipurkhas 23, Tando Muhammad Khan 21, Badin 20, Sanghar 19, Tando Allahyar and Umerkot 18 each, Khairpur 15, Ghotki 14, Larkana 13, Thatta six, Shikarpur five, Kashmore, Naushero Feroze and Shaheed Benazirabad two each and Dadu one.

Sharing the vaccination data, the chief minister said 35,102,115 vaccine doses had been administered by February 1, and during the last 24 hours 491,168 people were inoculated. So far, 35,593,283 vaccine doses have administered, which constitute 65.27 per cent of the vaccine eligible population. The chief minister urged the people of the province to follow the standard operating procedures announced by his government to control the spread of the deadly virus.