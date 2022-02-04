Involvement of insider suspected as gold trader robbed of Rs35m

A gang of armed muggers on Wednesday night robbed a gold trader of Rs35 million at the Daudpota Underpass near the Cantonment Station within the jurisdiction of the Artillery Maidan police station.

The incident took place when the trader, Abu Bakar, was travelling with the money in a rickshaw. The gang intercepted him and snatched the cash from him before fleeing the scene. The Artillery Maiden police registered an FIR No 11/22 under the sections 392/397/337/34 on the request of Bakar.

The robbery was committed at around 9:30pm on Wednesday. The complainant stated in the FIR that after selling gold at the Gold Trader Tower in Saddar, he was returning on a rickshaw with his friend Luqman with a suitcase carrying Rs35 million when four armed men on motorcycles tried to intercept them near the Daudpota Underpass.

In the panic, the driver lost control of the vehicle and the rickshaw overturned, causing injuries to the complainant and his friend. During this, the robbers snatched the suitcase and fled the scene.

Police suspect that the robbers already knew that the goldsmith was travelling with a large amount of money. They said that an insider could be behind the incident. To solve the case, police have compiled a list of friends, acquaintances and fellow traders of the complainant to get some lead in the case.

The investigators said they had also started to gather the data of the mobile phones of the people on the list, and were also looking for CCTV footage. Further investigations are under way.