KMC takes control of Askari Park

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) on the directions of the Supreme Court (SC) took control of the Askari Amusement Park on Thursday.

KMC Director General Parks Junaidullah Khan had on January 14 written a letter to the V Corps of the Pakistan Army in this regard. He stated that the KMC had to assume the control of the park in compliance with the apex court’s order. Speaking to The News, Khan said that the corporation had taken control of the entire 17 acres of the park, which was an amenity space.

He added that the park’s name had also been changed from Askari Amusement Park to KMC Amusement Park and the entry fee had been abolished as per the directions of the apex court. Khan explained that the V Corps also demolished a marriage hall built on the park premises before handing the amenity space over to the KMC.

When asked about the fate of the rides installed in the park, he said the KMC administrator would give a policy decision on that. He, however, stressed that there would not be any entrance fee at the park as it was clearly mentioned in the SC order.

The SC had in December ordered that the Askari Park be handed over to the KMC. The apex court also directed the metropolitan corporation to restore the park and open it to the

citizens. The SC ordered that the park should be fully maintained and no admission fee should be charged.

The apex court also ordered the demolition of wedding halls and shops within the park. The SHC ordered the KMC to return the swings installed in the park to the army and install its own swings.