KMC decides to make city more disabled-friendly

Karachi Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Thursday approved the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s (KMC) resolution to ensure wheelchair and passage ramp facilities for persons with disabilities in all public and private offices, business and commercial centres, and parks and recreational areas within 180 days.

In case of avoidance or delay, action will be taken against the persons concerned under Section 15(132) of the Sindh Local Government Act 2013 and Schedule VI. In a memorandum submitted to the administrator for approval, the KMC had said the government had allocated a quota for persons with disabilities in government jobs.

Referring to the recently amended LG law, in which the provincial government had allocated one per cent quota for the disabled in the elected council, the resolution said that there were no facilities for disabled persons in public and private buildings, parks and recreational areas, and commercial places.

It also stressed the need to provide adequate number of wheelchairs and ramps for the disabled in all public and private buildings and offices, public and commercial places, and parks and amusement parks to provide them easy access to their destinations. Exercising the powers assigned via the government’s notification, Wahab approved the resolution.