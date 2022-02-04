Dust blankets city amid strong winds

The weather turned hazy in Karachi on Thursday under the influence of strong north-westerly winds, which began blowing on Wednesday and gusted up to 25 knots or 45 kilometres per hour, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) officials said.
“Strong north-westerly winds started blowing in Karachi late on Wednesday night under the influence of a pressure gradient and continued till Thursday evening. The weather remained dusty the whole day due to strong winds, which gusted around 24-25 knots at times at some locations in Karachi,” said Dr Sardar Safraz, the chief meteorological officer of Sindh, while talking to The News on Thursday.
He said the temperature was expected to drop at night in the city over the next two days, and the minimum temperature was likely to remain between 13 and 14 degrees Celsius for the next few nights.
